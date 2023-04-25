Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:58 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:35 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Hereford Lane.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Owl Hollow Cove.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for violation of bond/protective order was reported at 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Elke Circle.
An arrest for tampering/fabricating evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, agency assisted arrest for motion to revoke on assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 4:08 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue B.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 4:24 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
An accident was reported at 8:58 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Ogletree Pass.
A fleet accident was reported at 11:24 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Rodney Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 11:47 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 2:18 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Lindsey Drive.
Sexual coercion, publish/threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 3:59 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault, family violence was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Halter Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 6:56 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Delivery of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A runaway was reported at 9:46 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Citation Circle.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:10 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Frontier Trail.
A forgery was reported at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A runaway was reported at 5:03 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Preswick Circle.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest/search/transport was reported at 11:16 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An agency assisted arrest on outstanding warrants for speeding, driving with invalid license, failure to appear was reported at 11:36 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:12 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
An assault was reported at 10:10 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:37 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:59 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 3:42 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:49 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of South Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:07 p.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:08 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
A suspicious act was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
