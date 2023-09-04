Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1:27 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Sunset Street.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:41 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:35 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Prather Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 6:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Arkansas Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:45 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Greenforest Circle.
An assault was reported at 9:01 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:39 a.m. Sunday in the area of East D Avenue and North Second Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Appalachian Trail.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Fox Creek Drive.
An assault was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
An assault was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 9:11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and Hallmark Avenue.
Illegal discharge of a firearm, deadly conduct was reported at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
Loud music was reported at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 1;31 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 3:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A disturbance was reported at 5:31 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:15 p.m. Sunday on Sheppard Lane.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
