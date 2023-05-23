Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Gateway Drive and Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Dean Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3;11 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Sanharae Circle.
A theft was reported at 3:50 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Lane.
Expired buyers tags were reported at 8;21 a.m. Monday in the area of Grider Circle and South 38th Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9;19 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A theft, misdemeanor from a building was reported at 1;10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Brookbend Drive and North 38th Street.
Possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces was reported at 3:28 p.m. Monday in the area of Caprice Drive and Westcliff Road.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Viewcrest Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Blake Street.
Failure to stop, give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 5:31 p.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A theft, misdemeanor was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Court.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:37 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An agency assisted arrest on a warrant for motion to adjudicate organized retail theft was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 7:18 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
A vehicle theft was reported at 9:48 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Morris Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 11:55 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Found property was reported at 12:41 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Safekeeping was reported at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Cummings Avenue and Williams Street.
An accident, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3;44 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Liberty Bell Lane and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:06 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Drive.
An accident was reported at 5;19 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Summers Road.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:53 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Creek Street.
An arrest for assault of a pregnant person was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Creek Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assist arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 6:36 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail
Theft was reported at 7:09 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Kathy Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11;16 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Knights Way.
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 11:36 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:58 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief, burglary of vehicles was reported at 3:16 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Oaks Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, unlawful restraint was reported at 7:48 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Tierra Cotta Court.
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 10:07 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:02 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Woodlawn Drive.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 10;20 a.m. Monday on Hillcrest Drive.
Harassment was reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Porter Street.
A runaway was reported at 1:39 p.m. Monday on Castleberry Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:59 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East First Street.
An accident was reported at 5;39 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:44 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
