Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Rampart Loop.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Rampart Loop.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in 18th Street.
Harassment by threat was reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Mustang Drive.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Estelle Avenue.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Kirk Circle.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of 16th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of 16th Street.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Cherry Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Waterfall Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of South WS Young Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Drive.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
General information was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Terry Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North 5th Street.
Stalking was reported at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident involving damage was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Forgery of financial instrument was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South 17th Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Evading arrest was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Robertson Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 3:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Millers Crossing.
Found property was reported at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Harley Drive.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Cortona Street.
Assisting other agency was reported at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Arno Street.
Runaway was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
Assault was reported at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Avenue I.
Assault was reported at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Runaway was reported at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 15000 block of North US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Avenue I.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 1st Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.