Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Terroristic threat was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 5200 block of Lauren Lea Drive.
Theft was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 5100 block of Roy J. Smith Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6;25 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North 38th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9;45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Terri Linn Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Arkansas Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Hezekiah Drive.
A forgery was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 7;20 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8;18 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Cantabrian Drive and Valencia Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency, driving while intoxicated with a minor passenger was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Lydia Drive and Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Cunningham Road.
Driving with invalid license was reported at 10;30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11;20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An arrest for criminal mischief, between $2,500-$30,000, assault causing bodily injury, family violence, interference with emergency request for assistance, agency assist, resisting arrest/search/transport, safekeeping was reported at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Theft of property, criminal mischief was reported at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A theft was reported at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11;34 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Illegal dumping was reported at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Boland Street.
Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
A theft was reported at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Farm to Market Road 3046 and U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Drive.
Display of invalid license plates was reported at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
A welfare check was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, group 1 between 1-4 grams, escape from custody, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair, resisting arrest/search or transport, unlawfully carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of School Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department did not provide crime statistics for Wednesday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A fraud was reported at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A theft was reported at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Willis Street and Chris James Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 10;58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
