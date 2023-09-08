Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at midnight Thursday in the 9300 block of Susan Drive.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:48 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Cedarhill Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Covey Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:04 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Fourth street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jenifer Drive.
The fail to stop and give information was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in East Rancier Avenue.
The unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:26 a.m. Thursday in Beretta Drive.
The possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram was reported at 11:16 a.m. Thursday in North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:52 p.m. Thursday in Bacon Ranch Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5:09 p.m. Thursday in East Hallmark Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Captain Drive.
Having no seat belt was reported at 7:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Wheeler Avenue.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Karen Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
COPPERAS COVE
Safe keeping was reported at 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
General information was reported at 9:29 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
A threat to public intimate material was reported at 9:48 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Reckless damage was reported at 1:08 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Concord Avenue and Lehman Avenue.
Cruelty to a non-livestock animal was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Circle Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:32 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Information only was reported at 7:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
The assisting of another agency was reported at 8:38 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Theft of property leading to arrest was reported at 8:56 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of 17th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Indian Oaks Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 2:39 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West First Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:09 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:22 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 9:41 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:41 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
