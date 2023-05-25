Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Terroristic threat was reported at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
City warrant for Killeen police was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Elms Road.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Middleton Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday in East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Larissa Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated robbery with firearm was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in 38th street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in Gus Drive.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday in Duncan Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday in Arkansas Avenue.
City warrant for Killeen Pd was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday in Leader Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
Possession of alcohol by a minor was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Christina Lane.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bacon Ranch Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Found property was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Illegal dumping was reported at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Accident was reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Accident was reported at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Mike Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Ridge Drive.
Violation of protective order with previous convictions was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue C.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Hughes Avenue.
Obstruct Highway Passageway was reported at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of North 1st Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Rocky Mountain Drive.
Noise disturbance was reported at 4:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Millican Street.
Child endangerment was reported at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
Assault was reported at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Assault was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Spring Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 183.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.