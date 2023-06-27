Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Clarawood Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor, was reported at 3:33 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6:01 a.m. Monday on South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Redstone Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:05 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 8:10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Cranford Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:04 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Clear Creek Road.
Interference with the duties of a public servant was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Powder River Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 1:17 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East G Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Agate Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Dickens Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 4 ounces, was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in East G Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 4:47 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in Estelle Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:18 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Lorraine Circle.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:17 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Little Dipper Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:54 p.m. Monday on Watercrest Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Found property was reported at 6:24 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:56 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Wigeon Way and Mallard Court.
Invasive visual recording was reported at 10:02 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Third Street.
An aggravated assault with deadly weapon, family violence was reported at 11:47 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Phil Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:01 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Avenue D.
A runaway was reported at 2:06 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
Abandonment/endangered child was reported at 100 block of Letzke Circle.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:01 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
A theft was reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:26 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cottonwood Drive.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Risen Star Lane.
Harassment was reported at 7:33 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Griffen Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixture was reported at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 8;34 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft of property was reported at 11:11 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:14 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6;44 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 6;49 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harassment was reported at 7:58 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:08 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Summer Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:25 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:54 p.m. Monday in South US Highway 183.
A suspicious activity was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A theft was reported at 8:11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Race Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:33 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:54 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
