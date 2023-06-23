Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:31 a.m. Thursday in Andover Drive.
Theft misdemeanor of motor vehicle was reported at 1:32 a.m. Thursday in Cardinal Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:17 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive.
Unlicensed driver was reported at 12:56 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North 7th Street.
Assist another agency was reported at 1:16 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South 19th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:43 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:25 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:58 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of FM 3046.
Assault causes bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Reagan Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
Accident was reported at 12:48 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 6:29 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harassment was reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Woodlawn Drive.
Assault of pregnant person was reported at 11:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Aztec Trace.
Violation of protective order was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Citation Loop.
Failure to appear was reported at 7:04 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Forgery of financial instrument was reported at 7:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:44 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 10:51 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Multiple motor vehicle inspection violations was reported at 11:58 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious act was reported at 8:55 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Disturbance was reported at 9:41 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:18 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:44 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East 8th Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of College Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:59 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:18 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
