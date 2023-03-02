Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Whitlow Drive.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Industrial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Bonnie Spur.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Bonnie Spur.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Keith Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Arkansas Avenue.
A theft was reported at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A terroristic threat was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available at publication time.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assist on welfare check was reported at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Rocky Hill Drive.
An arrest for theft, illegal consumption of alcohol was reported at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of tobacco by a minor, agency assist and criminal trespassing were reported at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants from another agency was reported at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for theft and failure to appear was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
An assault was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A runaway was reported at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone was reported at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram in a drug-free zone was reported at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
A theft was reported at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A prowler was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
