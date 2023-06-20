Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 600 block of West Elms Road.
Theft of service was reported at 12:17 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Illinois Avenue.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 12:19 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Illinois Avenue.
Aggravated robbery was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Deloris Drive.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 12:31 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Caprice Drive.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 1:05 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:15 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 3:39 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 6:26 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Monroe Loop.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Chippendale Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 12:39 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Chase Circle.
Evading arrest was reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Willamette Lane.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 2:29 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of July Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 6:07 p.m. Monday in Brook Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:08 p.m. Monday in East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Viewcrest Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Safe keeping was reported at 2:32 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:01 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Bodily injury to child, elder, disabled was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Lynn Lane.
Evading arrest was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Information was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South FM 116.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 2:29 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:23 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of King Trail.
Threat of family member was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
Unattended death was reported at 11:18 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Green Valley Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:47 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:14 a.m. Monday at the 1600 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 3 a.m. Monday at the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Forgery of financial instrument was reported at 11:55 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Burglary of habitation was reported at 7:47 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 9:23 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:53 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Brown Street.
Suspicious driver was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West 4th Street.
Theft was reported at 4:34 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South US Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:22 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
