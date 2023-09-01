Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault by threat was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1200 block of Jefferis Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:04 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 1:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Halbert Street.
A burglary was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in East Jasper Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
The assault of a family member, impeding breathe was reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
The unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in North College Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in East Church Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:13 p.m. Thursday in Dugger Circle.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in 22nd Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Godman Street.
The possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams was reported at 7:28 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Rev RA Abercrombie Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East FM.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 6:25 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Ridge Street.
Safe keeping was reported at 7:41 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North 1st Street.
An assault was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
The fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 10:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Clovis Drive.
Harassment was reported at 12 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Lane.
72-hour parking was reported at 12 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
An open investigation was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Anderson Avenue and North 2nd Street.
Theft was reported at 3:11 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open investigation was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Seventh Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Freedom Lane.
Attempted suicide was reported at 11:38 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Washington Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Mountain Lion Circle.
The assisting of another agency was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:59 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Kathey Road.
Theft was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A display of an expired license was reported at 7:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:49 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 7:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South US Highway 281.
A burglary of a business was reported at 8:34 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
An assault was reported at 10:41 p.m. Thursday in Cameron Drive.
The possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:32 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 1:29 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A burglary of a business was reported at 2:37 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Western Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:57 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 5:01 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:38 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
