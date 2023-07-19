Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6;30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Cross Timber Drive.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Church Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Church Avenue.
The possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Fail to stop and give information was reported at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Gray Street.
The unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 4;57 p.m. Tuesday in West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday in South Fort Hood Street.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Clear Creek Road.
Theft misdemeanor of building was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
The interference of child custody was reported at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Michelle Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Settlement Drive.
Information only was reported at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Saratoga Lane.
A public nuisance, failure to vaccinate, with a domestic pet at large was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Ritter Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Ritter Street.
Theft was reported at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North 2nd Street.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South FM 116.
An accident was reported at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Theft was reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The theft of property was reported at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious act was reported at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
A disturbance was reported at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
