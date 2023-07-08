Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Industrial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:42 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in Adela Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:51 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 10:54 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Williamson Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:54 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Estelle Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in Botanical Drive.
Possession of tobacco by minor was reported at 5:25 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:55 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 7:32 p.m. Friday in West Hallmark Avenue.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 8:35 p.m. Friday in Root Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:31 p.m. Friday in East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:11 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Fail to stop and give information on attended vehicle was reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday in East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious person was reported at 1:36 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:49 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Fraud was reported at 10:55 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:04 a.m. Friday in Hollywood Drive.
Harassment was reported at 1:22 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 1:24 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 5:19 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 9;46 p.m. Friday in Goldman Lane.
A suspicious activity was reported at 10:14 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 3rd Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:24 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:32 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
