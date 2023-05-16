Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 3300 block of Bamboo Lane.
Burglary of a building was reported at midnight Monday in the 400 block of Root Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Alma Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:25 a.m. Monday in the area of West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:22 a.m. Monday in the area of Conder Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:29 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Trimmier Road.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:55 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Hereford Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at the intersection of Houston Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Cactus Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:09 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault causing bodily injuries, assault, family violence was reported at 6:38 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:24 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 7:44 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:48 a.m. Monday in the intersection of West Avenue D and South Seventh Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Deorsam Drive.
A theft was reported at 11:18 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 2:36 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West View Circle.
A theft was reported at 6:38 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Briscoe Court.
An arrest for assault by threat, family violence was reported at 10:51 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault, family violence was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Skipcha Drive.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear was reported at 2:41 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for speeding, failure to appear was reported at 2:41 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Discharge/display of a firearm, disorderly conduct was reported at 6:06 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Aztec Trace.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious act was reported at 10:13 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 10:31 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:21 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 4:04 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
