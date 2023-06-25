Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault was reported at midnight Saturday in the 900 block of Kern Road
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:12 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 2:47 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of London Lane.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 7:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:49 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Dean Avenue.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at noon Saturday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Grace Point Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:21 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Jasper Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:11 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
Theft, possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:56 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Harrison Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:03 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Alamo Avenue.
Duty to dive information and render aid was reported at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, open container was reported at 1:47 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:52 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:35 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:18 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
A theft was reported at 8:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:59 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.