Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2600 block of Hidden hill Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 5200 block of Bunny Trail.
The discharge of firearm was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4800 block of Auburn Drive.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday in Loma Vista Parkway.
The unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6;14 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
A recovered vehicle that was stolen was reported at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Jackson Street.
Driving while license was suspended was reported at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Jasper Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in East Church Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
The theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Causeway Court.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South WS Young Drive.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday in Dimple Street.
Fraudulent concealment of writing was reported at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday in Garrison Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 5;08 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Gilmer Street.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
The fail to stop and give information on attended vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
The deadly contact of firearm towards person was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Alamo Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Hold Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Assisting of another agency was reported at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
A runaway return was reported at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5;26 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
The theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
The theft of a firearm was reported at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7;09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
The theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Kim Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance under 4 grams was reported at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
The burglary of vehicle was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
The theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cline Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Assisting of another agency was reported at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
An accident was reported at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
The possession of a controlled substance under 2 ounces was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
An accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Main Street and West Avenue D.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6;23 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Harassment was reported at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Del Mar Drive.
An emergency of medical detention was reported at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
The fleet of an accident was reported at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A stolen vehicle was reported at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Rain Cloud Trail.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Cattail Circle.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Rain Cloud Trail.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:17 p.m.
Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of FM 3219.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of FM 3219.
LAMPASAS
Fraud was reported at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Avenue A.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Old Covent Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7;20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Avenue G.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
