Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The Killeen Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release reports on weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release reports on weekends.
LAMPASAS
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 9:27 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault reported was at 12:37 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Reckless driver was reported at 4:11 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:38 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
