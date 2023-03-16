Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of vehicle was reported Wednesday at 1:53 a.m. in the 1600 block of Van Zanten Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Wednesday at 1:55 a.m. in the 3300 block of Bamboo Lane.
Burglary of building was reported Wednesday at 5 a.m. in the 400 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported Wednesday at 5 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of vehicle was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m. in the 100 block of South 28th Street.
Theft was reported Wednesday at 9:06 a.m. in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported Wednesday at 10:29 a.m. in the 1800 block of Hammond Drive.
Possession of controlled substance was reported Wednesday at 10:58 a.m. at East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported Wednesday at 12:24 p.m. at South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting was reported Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of vehicle was reported Wednesday at 1:54 p.m. in the 2900 block of Lavender Lane.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported Wednesday at 2:56 p.m. in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Evading arrest was reported Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Aggravated assault was reported Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Assault of family member-impeding breathing was reported Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
Violation of magistrate’s order was reported Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported Wednesday at 9:33 p.m. at Florence Road and South Brookway Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Arrest warrant was reported Wednesday at 11:43 p.m. at East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 20th Street.
Copperas Cove
Parking violation was reported Wednesday at 3:04 a.m. in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Burglary of building was reported Wednesday at 10:09 a.m. in the 1600 block of South FM 116.
Open investigation was reported Wednesday at 1:02 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Continuous violence against family was reported Wednesday at 1:18 p.m. in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
Assault-family violence was reported Wednesday at 1:44 p.m. in the 2000 block of Abby Drive.
Theft was reported Wednesday at 3:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Citation Circle.
Welfare concern was reported Wednesday at 5:33 p.m. in the 3400 block of Lucas Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported Wednesday at 7:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault-family violence was reported Wednesday at 9:42 p.m. in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported Wednesday at 6:08 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knights Way.
Arrest warrant was reported Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
A mental-health order was reported Wednesday at 3:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Dove Lane.
Disorderly conduct-discharging firearm was reported Wednesday at 6:17 p.m. in the 200 block of Red Oak Drive.
Lampasas
Noise disturbance was reported Wednesday at 12:17 a.m. in the 1800 block of Diamond Ridge Drive.
Disturbance was reported Wednesday at 2:07 a.m. in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
Curfew violation was reported Wednesday at 3:32 a.m. in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Assault was reported Wednesday at 8:16 a.m. in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Harassment was reported Wednesday at 9:29 a.m. in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday at 3:46 p.m. in the 700 block of South Walnut Street.
Loud music was reported Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. on Sue Ann Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday at 7:19 p.m. in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported Wednesday at 11:43 p.m. in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Compiled by Paul Bryant
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.