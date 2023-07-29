Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
KILLEEN
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 12:32 a.m. Friday in North Second Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:52 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Shoemaker Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Side Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Mary.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Washington Street.
The fail to stop and give information on attended vehicle was reported at 12:27 p.m. Friday in Terrace Drive.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A violation of parole warrant was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Daisy Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Bayer Hollow Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:32 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Lake Travis Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:16 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South US Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Theft was reported at 8:14 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:37 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
