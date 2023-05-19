Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at midnight Thursday in the 3700 block of Clear Creek Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:04 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North 18th Street.
Driving while license suspended was reported at 1:04 a.m. Thursday in North 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:04 a.m. Thursday in Atkinson Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:20 a.m. Thursday in 22nd Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Willow Spring Road.
Failure to identify not fugitive was reported at 5:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Mattie Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:11 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Terrace Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Terroristic threat was reported at 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of habitation, no forced entry was reported at 1:09 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Cambridge Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Amelia Earhart Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 2:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Dugger Circle.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 6:04 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Green Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expy.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Adrian Barnes Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm towards, building, person was reported at 9:01 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Hereford Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:26 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
Driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:55 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Welfare concern was reported at 3:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 11th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:52 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Highway 190.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South First Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Open investigation was reported at around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:16 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident was reported at 7:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of US Highway 190.
Terroristic threat was reported at 7:56 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:38 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:07 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Jake Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 1:02 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious person was reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
Theft was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:51 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West North Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Reckless driver was reported at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street,
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:26 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Campbell Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
