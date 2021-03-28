Police reports

For Saturday
LAMPASAS
Public intoxication was reported at 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Dr.
A disturbance reported at 12:12 a.m. Saturday on Bellaire Ave.
Loud music was reported at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of N. Ridge St.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:19 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of S. Key Ave.
Loud music was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road
Theft was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Nix Road
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:32 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Dr.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:18 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of N. Key Ave.
Fraud was reported at 6:47 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of N. Key Ave.
Reports for Killeen and Copperas Cove for Saturday were not available, and Harker Heights does not release reports on weekends.
