A Killeen man reportedly threatened the life of a woman while choking her, police said in an arrest affidavit.
Police went to an unidentified address in Killeen Sunday for a call of a disturbance.
An officer met with a woman who said the man, identified as 44-year-old Peter Emmanuel Grubbs, hit her and impeding her breathing by choking her.
“(The woman) reported Peter Grubbs stated he was going to kill her,” police said in the affidavit.
The responding officer observed blood on the woman’s face and red marks on her chest, police said in the affidavit.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Grubbs Monday on a charge of assault of a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation. He set the bond at $40,000.
