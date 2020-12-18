A Killeen man was arrested and arraigned after he was accused of assaulting a woman.
On Dec. 2, Killeen police went to a residence in the 2000 block of White Avenue in Killeen. The call was for a violent domestic disturbance and a welfare concern, according to an arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, police only noticed small children in the residence. Police saw a woman “hiding in a nearby drainage ditch,” the affidavit said.
The woman had bright red scratches on her neck, no shoes and appeared frightened, police said.
She told police she was getting ready for work when the man, identified as Devonte Deshon Bester, knocked on the door and pushed past her into the residence.
According to police, the woman said Bester hit her, punched her, grabbed her and grabbed a phone out of her hand and threw it.
Four children were in the house, police said.
Police discovered that Bester had previously been convicted of assault family violence twice in 2018.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arraigned Bester Thursday on a charge of assault family/household member with previous conviction. He set Bester’s bond at $50,000.
