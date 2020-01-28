One person has been charged after multiple gunshots were fired inside a Harker Heights residence that was the scene of a 12-hour standoff Sunday night and Monday morning, police said Tuesday.
Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller said police used a flash grenade upon entering the home to distract the person inside.
“The home was breached with a battering ram,” Miller said.
Police charged 39-year-old Justin D. Robison of Harker Heights with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, Miller said.
Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield set the bond at $200,000. Robison is currently in the Bell County Jail, Miller said.
The standoff occurred in the 800 block of Olive Lane in Harker Heights.
After nearly 12 hours, Robison was taken into custody and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
At around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, police went to the house for a welfare check, an arrest affidavit said.
While en route to the residence, the responding officer was told by a woman that the person, later identified as Robison, was in a bedroom with weapons, unstable and threatening suicide by cop, according to the affidavit.
When police got to the house, the woman had gone a few houses down the street, the affidavit said. The woman told police Robison had multiple weapons and was loading them.
When the officer got to the house, he saw Robison outside the house with an AR-15 assault weapon. Robison went back into the house when the officer attempted to make contact, the affidavit said.
Multiple gunshots were fired by Robison during the standoff, police said.
Robison fired the weapon and told police officers they would be shot, the affidavit said. The officers took up a defensive position, fearing for their lives, the affidavit said.
Throughout the duration of the standoff, police say Robison “continued to discharge the AR-15 at sporadic intervals.”
Police cordoned off the area and were in communication with Robison inside the house. Communication appeared to have been lost around 8 a.m.
Police breached the home around 9 a.m. and detained Robison.
The person was taken to Scott & White for evaluation, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.