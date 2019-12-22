ACCIDENT

One man was pronounced dead after a hit-and-run Saturday evening left him with life-threatening injuries.

Michael Dean Cook, 53, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he had been transported after being struck by an unknown SUV around 7:19 p.m. in the 1000 block of Jasper Road.

artie@kdhnews.com

