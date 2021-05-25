Officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to Club Legends in Killeen on Sunday in reference to a disturbance.
Upon their arrival, they were told by the club’s security that cocaine had been found on a man at the club.
The man was identified as Frederick Jackson, 30, and the club security found cocaine on Jackson during a pat down search as he was trying to enter the club, according to the arrest affidavit.
An officer with the police department then conducted another search of Jackson and found $1,628 including 74 $20 bills and two cellphones.
The cocaine that was found weighed 5.2 grams, according to the affidavit.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Jackson was in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $40,000.
