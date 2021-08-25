The Killeen Police Department are once again asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a crash that left one woman dead.
This time, police are looking for the suspect vehicle that allegedly hit and killed 37-year-old Yolanda Butler on Aug. 19 in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to a news release from KPD.
KPD previously sent out releases asking for assistance with locating two witnesses that were at the scene of the crash. Both had been successfully identified.
Police said the suspected vehicle should have driver side headlight damage but the light itself still works. There may also be damage to the area around the light including the hood, fender, and bumper cover.
(NOTE: In the videos, the car can be seen entering the frames around 00:22, according to the time stamp on the camera clock.)
Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
