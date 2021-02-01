Police: Shooting investigation continues

The Killeen Police Department is continuing to investigate a Saturday evening shooting which killed one man and injured two others, policed said on Monday.
Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was found dead at the scene in the 600 block of Murphy Street. Two other men were injured and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
“No arrests have been made and the victims are in stable condition,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said by email on Monday, adding that updates will be made available as they come in.
Steve Wilson
