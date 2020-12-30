Police: Shooting suspects identified

One of the suspects in a Killeen shooting on Dec. 6 has been arrested.
Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, 18, was located and arrested by members of the US Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Tomball, according to a Killeen Police Department news release.
Cummings and Emilio Terrazas, 19, both from Killeen, are suspects in the Dec. 6 shooting that injured a victim in the 2100 block of W.S. Young Drive.
Terrazas, who is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, is also a person of interest in the Sunday shooting on Alma Drive, which injured three, according to the release.
-by Steve Wilson
