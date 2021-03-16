Police: Social media well wishes lead to assault charge in Harker Heights

A Harker Heights woman is facing a criminal charge following a violent domestic incident in February.
Tiffany Laynett Alexander, 46, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault/threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Feb. 28, a male victim entered the Harker Heights Police Department. The victim reported that earlier a female relative, Alexander, became upset with the number of birthday well wishes the victim had received on social media, and, in particular, well wishes from a specific female. Alexander flipped over a table and began breaking items before leaving the home, in the 400 block of Indian Trail, for about an hour.
When Alexander returned, she was still upset and picked up a kitchen knife, according to the affidavit. She then reportedly tried to grab the victim’s beard and cut it off. As the victim retreated, Alexander stated “We can have your birthday and your funeral at the same time,” while attempting to stab him.
The victim gave officers access to his security system, from which officer could then see Alexander becoming angry and throwing items at the victim, who stated the suspect has assaulted him in the past, and that he did not want to pursue charges, according to the affidavit.
Alexander’s bond has been set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.