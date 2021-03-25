Police: Someone may have attempted to break into Killeen ATM

The Killeen Police Department is investigating an attempt to break into a credit union ATM which took place Thursday morning.
KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said by email that officers responded to the Heart of Texas Federal Credit Union on South Fort Hood Street at approximately 8:10 a.m. in reference to a reported criminal mischief incident.
“Upon the officers arrival, they were told that an unknown person(s) attempted to break into the ATM at this business,” Miramontez said.
Miramontez said the investigation is still ongoing.
Steve Wilson
