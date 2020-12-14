Police: Suspect arrested on multiple warrants

A woman is in custody after police officers conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block Nolan Avenue and located several stolen vehicles on the property.
Chelsea Smith, 28, was found to have five outstanding warrants for burglary of vehicle and one for debit/credit card abuse, according to a Killeen Police Department news release. The warrants were from the Belton, Nolanville and Harker Heights Police Departments.
KPD was contacted by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in locating a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracker out of their agency. The GPS showed the location of the stolen vehicle, a 2008 Silver Mercedes, in the back yard of the residence.
Upon arrival, officers observed the stolen vehicle parked in the backyard of the residence with another vehicle parked in the driveway. The vehicle in the driveway was found to also be stolen out of Copperas Cove.
A search warrant was secured for the residence and officers recovered two stolen firearms out of Harker Heights, narcotics, the keys to the stolen vehicles and a large amount of identifying information, according to the release. The residence was occupied with three individuals: another woman, her 17-month-old son and Smith. Smith was transported to the Bell County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.