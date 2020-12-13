Police: Suspect charged in Cove triple murder

The Copperas Cove Police Department has charged a suspect in a triple murder.
Bryan Richardson, 27, has been charged for three counts of murder, according to a CCPD news release.
In an earlier release, CCPD Lieutenant Kevin Miller said that at approximately 9:32 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street, in reference to a welfare check.
“Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reporting party but were not able to make contact with the residents of the home,” Miller said in the release. “The officers entered the home where they located three deceased individuals. A fourth individual was located in the residence and was taken to the police department for questioning.”
The fourth individual has been identified as Richardson, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn on Sunday and received a $750,000 bond for each count, for a total bond amount of $2,250,000.
