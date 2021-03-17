Police: Suspect in custody after Harker Heights vehicle theft

A Sunday car theft in Harker Heights has a parolee facing additional charges.
William Wyly, 22, was arrested following a reported theft of vehicle, which later resulted in a crash down a ravine along on I-14 in Nolanville.
“We arrested William Wyly who is currently in the Bell County Jail for a parole violation and investigation continues at this time by our Criminal Investigation Division,” Harker Heights Police spokesperson Lawrence Stewart said by email on Tuesday. “There are other charges pending.”
According to the Bell County Jail website, Wyly has a warrant in his name. Stewart added on Wednesday that Wyly had been taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the wreck, then upon his release was taken to the jail.
Also on Sunday, a car fire in the same area of I-14 was verified by the Nolanville Police Department, but was incorrectly reported on Monday as being related to the vehicle theft. These were in fact two unrelated incidents.
A phone call to NPD for further details on the car fire was not returned as of press time.
