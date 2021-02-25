Police: Suspect sought in Wednesday shooting near Killeen Mall

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting, near the Killeen Mall, which sent one man to the hospital.
KPD officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Becker Drive at approximately 1:12 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to a KPD news release. Upon the officers arrival, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
“He was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with non-life threatening injuries,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic disturbance when the suspect displayed a handgun and discharged it. Investigation is still ongoing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.