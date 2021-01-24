At least four suspects are sought in an early morning Saturday shooting and robbery on Killeen’s north side.
At approximately 4:31 a.m. on Saturday, the Killeen Police Department responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at the Valero station in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue, close to the intersection with N. Fort Hood Street.
“It was reported multiple black males entered the store and one male went behind the counter with a gun and demanded money,” a KPD news release on its Facebook page said. “One of the suspects shot the clerk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects took money from the store and fled in a gold colored 4-door car.”
The victim was transported to Advent Health Hospital in Killeen.
During the investigation, detectives with KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit determined the suspects had entered the store earlier in the morning and then returned. They then appeared to switch clothing with each other prior to the robbery.
According to the release, the first suspect was wearing a multi-colored beanie hat, eye glasses and had a red hooded sweatshirt with “Texas State” on the front. The second suspect was wearing a red do-rag on his head, appears to have long hair and a beard, and was wearing a red plaid jacket with a hood and a purple shirt with yellow writing on the front.
The third suspect was wearing a gray beanie and has a beard, and was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black shirt with a cross necklace. The fourth suspect was wearing a black jacket over a shirt with yellow writing on the front, has long hair and was wearing a bandana style mask over his face.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.