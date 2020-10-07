Police: Text helps victim escape assault in Killeen

A violent incident in August, involving a possibly life-saving text from the victim’s friend, has a man facing a criminal charge.
Kurtlyn D’Eric Lyons, 24, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault—bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Aug. 15, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence regarding an assault with a weapon. At the scene, the officer met with a woman who stated that Lyons, had come to her home. She did not want to speak with him, so he grabbed her arm and dug his nails in. After Lyons threatened to cause a scene, the woman got into his car with him, according to the affidavit.
When the woman told Lyons she wanted to end a relationship with him, Lyons struck her head against the car, strangled her multiple times and — armed with a firearm — threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit.
As this was happening, the woman’s phone lit up from a text from a friend of hers, and she managed to get out of the car and away from Lyons when he grabbed the phone.
Lyons then drove off with the woman’s phone, and officers identified visible injuries on the woman’s body.
Lyons’ bond is set at $200,000.
