Police: Three injured in Sunday shooting in Killeen

Police are investigating a shooting that injured three men in Killeen late Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 5:10 p.m. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Alma Drive in response to a reported shooting, according to a KPD news release. Upon arrival, the officers found three males, all aged 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, at which time the victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, all in stable condition.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the three 18-year-old males were sitting inside a parked gold Mercedes Sedan on Alma Drive when a SUV, unknown color, drove by and fired gunshots towards the vehicle,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in the release, adding that the suspect vehicle fled the area in an unknown direction.
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.