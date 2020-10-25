Police: Triple homicide investigation ‘ongoing’

Police are investigating Killeen’s second triple homicide in 2020.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Officer MacMurray of the Killeen Police Department by telephone on Sunday morning.
According to a KPD press release, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Blair Street in reference to a cardiac call at approximately 12:36 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, the officers were told by a witness that they were at the residence to check on the welfare of one of the residents.
“That is when the witness looked through a window of the residence and noticed a person laying on the floor,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez in the release. “Officers entered the residence and checked the perimeter of the home. They located two males and one female deceased from what appears to be gunshot wounds.”
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arrived on scene and pronounced the victims deceased, then ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas. The names of the victims have been withheld pending next of kin.
Alton Hawkins lives near the scene of the incident.
“I had just gotten off work and they had it taped off at around 4 p.m.,” Hawkins said shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, adding that there were people around and about the scene until about 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this homicide to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
On March 14 three people, one woman and two men, were found inside an apartment around 1 a.m. at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue, Killeen. In August, Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, of Newton, Miss.,was charged with “capital murder of multiple persons,” in connection with that incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.