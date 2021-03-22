Two people are facing the same narcotics-related charge following separate incidents in Killeen late last week.
Jimmy Earl Rutherford Jr., 37, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Thursday, Killeen Police Department officers responded to a call for possible criminal activity at a residence, where a neighbor had advised the homeowner that someone was trespassing on their property.
Officers arrived to find the suspect, Rutherford, who told them he had permission from his grandfather to be on the property. Officers issued Rutherford a criminal trespass warning, and noticed Rutherford turned back toward the house, yelling, as they began to leave.
They then saw Rutherford walking in the middle of the street, though there was a sidewalk available, and arrested him for a traffic violation. A search led to the discovery of a pack of cigarettes, in which the officers found a dollar bill containing suspected methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
The substance was then field tested presumptively positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Two days later, in a separate incident, a suspect, identified as Jacqueline Kae Norris, 33, was observed by KPD officers as the operator and sole occupant of a vehicle with a defective brake light, according to a separate affidavit.
The vehicle was stopped and Norris was asked to exit the vehicle, and during the subsequent search, she tried to hide the right side of her body. According to the affadavit, one officer noticed a pink baggie on her right side, and asked Norris if that was what she was trying to hid, to which she replied, “yes.”
The suspect then claimed the bag wasn’t her’s, according to the affidavit. A search of the bag revealed a meth pipe and two baggies of a criminal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Bond for both Rutherford and Norris has been set at $20,000 each.
