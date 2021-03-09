Police: Two charged in violent Killeen burglary

Two men are facing the same criminal charge, stemming from a Sunday incident in Killeen.
Eric Lavaughn Bonner Jr., 19, and Vincent Omar Beaver, 20, have each been charged with one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, according to two separate criminal complaint affidavits.
On Sunday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a reported fight at a residence involving weapons. At the scene, a victim reported that three male suspects, two of which were identified as Beaver and Bonner, had rushed into his home without permission and assaulted his family. One suspect pulled a gun, then two of them left on foot.
Several other people were in the home at the time of the incident, and injuries were observed on at least three of them.
Bonner reportedly stomped on the windshield of a victim’s car, and later officers located him at a nearby hospital, where he had sustained injuries consistent with such an action, according to one of the affidavits.
Both Beaver and Bonner were believed to have been acting both individually and as a party with one another, also according to the affidavits. Bond has been set at $100,000 for each.
In an unrelated incident, Dylan Michael Vincent, 17, has been charged with one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, also stemming from a Sunday incident, according to a separate criminal complaint affidavit. His bond has been set at $20,000.
