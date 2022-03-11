Two people are dead after a shooting incident in Killeen. Police discovered their bodies Friday at separate locations in the city, according to information provided by the Killeen Police Department.
Police officers, initially responding to a call around 12:16 p.m. about an armed man in the 2600 block of Brook Hollow Circle, discovered a deceased man, dead from an self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man, Robert E. Whitaker III, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
While officers were on the scene, they received information regarding an unconscious woman in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. When police arrived, they found a deceased woman, who had died from a gunshot wound. The woman, Neosha A. Johnson, 25, was also pronounced dead at the scene by Gregory Johnson.
According to the police report, the man and woman were in a relationship together.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available. Gregory Johnson has ordered an autopsy of the woman to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
