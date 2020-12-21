Police: Watchful neighbor helps catch suspected burglar

A Killeen man is facing a criminal charge following a Thursday burglary incident — with the help of a quick thinking neighbor.
Troydell Ray Walter, 17, has been charged with one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Thursday Killeen Police Department officers responded to a burglary alarm at a Killeen residence. The police report did not state the name of the street or neighborhood. While responding to the call, a person identifying herself as a neighbor of the victim said she was following a person she had seen climb the fence of the victim’s backyard and leave the location.
After getting a physical description from the caller of the suspect, later identified as Walter, officers located Walter in the area. The caller then positively identified Walter as the person seen leaving the victim’s property.
The victim then returned home and met with the KPD officers, and the officers then observed that a window at the residence had been forced open and items within the home disrupted.
The victim, who said to officers that no one had permission to enter his residence, said a necklace had been removed, according to the affidavit. Offices then found a necklace in the front pants pocket of Walter.
Walter’s bond has been set at $75,000.
In unrelated cases:
Demetrius Antwon Henry, 48, has been charged with one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, following a traffic stop which led to a pursuit on Thursday.
Telia Mar Semien, 34, has been charged with one count of assault on a family member by impeding breath/circulation, following an incident of June 21.
John Sinclair Crittendon, 30, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance/less than one gram, following a Thursday incident.
Roxanne Denise Sauce, 42, has been charge with one count of possession of a controlled substance/less than one gram, following a July incident.
