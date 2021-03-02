Police: With bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and two kids in car, Killeen man gets in wreck

A Killeen man is facing a criminal charge following a two-car collision which took place Friday.
Christian David Reinish, 37, has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Friday Killeen Police Department officers responded to an accident which took place at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and E. Stan Schlueter Loop. The driver of one of the two vehicles, identified as Reinish, had two children in the vehicle with him.
One officer on the scene noted that Reinish had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, with a heavy odor of alcohol. The officer went on to perform several sobriety tests, which Reinish did not pass, and later, at the jail, Reinish refused to provide a breath sample, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also said that two 9-1-1 calls were placed regarding Reinish, prior to the accident. One involved an alleged assault, and the other involved a report that Reinish had been drinking at a specific location prior to leaving in a blue vehicle.
Reinish’s bond has been set at $20,000.
