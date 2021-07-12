A 27-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence with a minor in the car after the vehicle she was driving crashed in west Killeen.
The arrest happened in the intersection of Edgfield Street and Robinette Road at 10:10 a.m. Friday.
According to an arrest affidavit from Bell County officials, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to the area in reference to a crash with injury. The affidavit said a white vehicle had reportedly run a stop sign and struck a pole.
The responding officer reported that 27-year-old Shayla E. Sjolin, who was receiving treatment from EMS when she arrived, was the driver of the car, and that a child was the passenger. Sjolin told the officer she slid through water and that she was going 40 miles an hour when the crash happened.
The officer also reported Sjolin was slurring her words, had bloodshot eyes and was having trouble comprehending what she was saying, the affadavit stated.
At that point, Sjolin performed a field sobriety test. The officer placed Sjolin under arrest for suspected intoxication.
Sjolin was breathalyzed at the Bell County Jail, which determined her blood alcohol level was 0.229 and 0.221, almost three times the legal limit, which is 0.08 BAC.
She was charged with driving under the influence with a child under the age of 15, according to the affidavit.
Justice of Peace Bill Cooke set Sjolin’s bail at $50,000.
In other arraignments Monday:
Brittany Chanese Collins was charged with possession of a controlled substance of 1 gram or more less than 4 grams. Her bail was set at $30,000.
Douglas Green Patterson Jr. was charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. His bail was set at $20,000.
