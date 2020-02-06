A woman was arraigned Thursday after police said she tried to go through airport security in November with methamphetamine.
On Nov. 12, a Transportation Security Administration agent at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport told police that Jennifer Lynn Wheeler, 39, went through the airport’s screening machine with what he said was an anomaly in her lower stomach area, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said Wheeler admitted to having a pipe.
When a female TSA agent took Wheeler to a private area, she retrieved the pipe. Police saw white residue and burn marks on the pipe, the affidavit said.
Police said Wheeler told them she had vape oil which might have THC. A police officer noticed money in Wheeler’s hand and told her to release the contents of her hand.
The same officer saw a clear plastic bag with a crystal substance, the affidavit said.
Wheeler admitted to having methamphetamine in her bra when officers told her they would have to search her. Also in Wheeler’s carry-on luggage, police saw a “green leafy substance in a container which tested positive for THC,” the affidavit said.
A detective sent the crystals to a lab at the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the results showed they were 6.74 grams of methamphetamine.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Wheeler Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Cooke set the bond at $50,000.
