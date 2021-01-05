A woman was arrested on Sunday in Killeen in connection with suspected possession of a controlled substance.
Marisela Valenzuela, 24, of Harker Heights, was found in the area of the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Sunday when officers arrived in reference to criminal trespass, according to the arrest affidavit.
A bag containing a crystal substance was found in her jacket, and Valenzuela admitted to the officers that the substance was methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
The substance tested positive and weighed around .51 grams.
Valenzuela was also charged on some warrants. Her total bond is set at $22,500 and she was in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
