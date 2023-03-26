The Killeen Police Department operated more than 160 flights last year through its drone program, primarily conducting surveillance operations on suspects, on crime prevention and for finding missing persons.
“Initially, we started with two drones on limited missions in late 2018,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email. “The department slowly built the drone program over time.”
Six pilots are certified to fly the drones.
“We currently have seven drones,” Miramontez said. “All (pilots) are Part 107 FAA certified. The pilots came into the program at different years starting in 2018.”
The Federal Aviation Administration requires pilots to be certified under the Small UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) Rule — remote pilot certification.
“This certificate demonstrates that you understand the regulations, operating requirements and procedures for safely flying drones.”
Miramontez said that “only our officers” are certified at KPD to operate the drones.
An analysis of the department’s biennial drone report shows that from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022, officers operated 162 flights — an average of 13.5 monthly.
KPD uses the drones for “tactical operations, burglary/theft prevention at night, locating fleeing suspects, locating missing persons, aerial crime- scene photography and accident reconstruction.”
According to the report, the drones were also flown during homicide investigations, training, to follow suspicious persons, search for kidnapping suspects and for traffic enforcement and aerial surveillance.
‘Locating fleeing suspects’
The most active month for KPD drone flights last year was September, when 23 were logged. In March and December, 20 flights each month were conducted. The fewest flown last year were in April in May, when eight operations were completed each month.
“Most of our arrests are from drone pilots locating fleeing suspects,” Miramontez said.
KPD’s 2022 drone report shows that flights were conducted throughout the day and night, including near bars. For example, on Aug. 28, at 2 a.m., a drone was used for “parking lot observance of the Hangover” on West Elms Road.
But the scope of officers’ work during drone operations is limited, Miramontez said, citing KPD policy.
“The random use of the sUAS in residential neighborhoods is restricted to areas accessible to the general public (e.g., roadway, sidewalk, parking lot),” she said. “Absent a warrant or exigent circumstances, operators and observers shall adhere to FAA altitude regulations and shall not intentionally record or transmit images of any location where a person would have a reasonable expectation of privacy.”
The KPD drones cannot legally be flown more than a few hundred feet in altitude, Miramontez said.
“Flight level is determined by the FAA for every mission. Maximum is 400 feet.”
In September 2020, Fredrick Eldon Ralls, 41, shot at one of the drones during a standoff with Killeen’s SWAT team in the 2600 block of Legacy Lane, then-Chief Charles Kimble said.
The average annual cost of the drone program is about $2,500, Miramontez said.
“Building the program year over year, the cost changes with acquisition of equipment,” she said. “Using current equipment and no further purchases, the program can sustain itself on approximately $2,500 a year.”
According to the biennial report, it cost KPD $22,225 to operate the drone program in 2021 and 2022.
KPD is not the only law-enforcement agency in the area that uses a drone program.
“The Harker Heights Police Department has a drone,” Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark told the Herald. “The drone is an essential public-safety tool that can be useful in search-and-rescue operations, traffic accident scene investigation and tracking and locating suspects. The HHPD practices are regulated within the FAA guidelines.”
Neither Copperas Cove nor Belton uses drones. Temple has two of them.
“They are primarily used to search locations for missing people and to give an overview angle of large events to determine safety parameters,” Temple spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said.
Yes drones are helpful but when they start looking into backyards for code violations and other things previously not open to inspection it will surpass our expectations of privacy.
