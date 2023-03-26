Killeen Police Department

The Killeen Police Department uses seven drones, including these, to conduct surveillance and track suspects. Certified pilots conducted 162 flights around Killeen in 2022.

 Courtesy image | Killeen Police Department

The Killeen Police Department operated more than 160 flights last year through its drone program, primarily conducting surveillance operations on suspects, on crime prevention and for finding missing persons.

“Initially, we started with two drones on limited missions in late 2018,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email. “The department slowly built the drone program over time.”

(1) comment

Wayne Jefferson

Yes drones are helpful but when they start looking into backyards for code violations and other things previously not open to inspection it will surpass our expectations of privacy.

