Area police department reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:16 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:47 a.m. Monday in the area of Avenue B and Fourth Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 28th Street and East Avenue H.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:47 a.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Twin Creek Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2;25 a.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2;54 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 3;30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Prather Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:10 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Leader Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Indecent exposure was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11;55 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Duncan Avenue.
An assault was reported at 1:36 p.m. Monday in the 16100 block of Eighth Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2;55 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Gus Drive.
A theft was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10;27 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 11;38 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier and North W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
No police activity was reported from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No incidents were reported by Harker Heights Police Department.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:58 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An assault was reported at 9:23 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:29 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Found property was reported at 9:31 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 1:05 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Lost property was reported at 2;25 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Avenue H.
Harassment was reported at 3:18 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Avenue A.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:08 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:28 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:21 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Chestnut Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald Staff Writer
